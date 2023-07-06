Nigeria Earns $11bn From Crude Exports In 5 Months

Revenue from crude oil sales as earned Nigeria $11 billion in the first five months of 2023.

This is according to the data obtained from Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Revenue Factsheet released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

According to the factsheet, Nigeria’s revenue from crude oil sales for the same period in 2024 is projected to exceed the earnings in 2023 by increasing to about $29 billion. this it is hoped will give the nation’s foreign reserve and the foreign exchange market a boost. The data linked the forecast to a projected increase in global crude oil prices in 2024.

The EIA estimated that OPEC members earned about $888 billion in net oil export revenue in 2022.

The dataset also showed that OPEC’s 2022 net revenue rose nearly 43 per cent compared with the previous year, when OPEC net oil export revenue totaled an estimated $622 billion.

The increase in net export revenue in 2022 was mostly attributable to higher crude oil prices, and to a lesser degree to higher petroleum liquids production. OPEC total oil output rose to nearly 34.2 million barrels per day (b/d), increasing 2.5 million b/d year-on-year.