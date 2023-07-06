Experts Seek New Investments, Frameworks For Banks, Fintechs As Cyber Threats Heighten

Experts in the banking and technology sectors have called for new regulatory and cybersecurity frameworks and investments to address the rising cybersecurity threats affecting the financial services industry.

The stated this at a one-day a cybersecurity roundtable to explore the future of Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the theme ‘Cybersecurity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI)’ organised by Signal Alliance Consulting, an enterprise technology solution company and a subsidiary of Signal Alliance Technology Holding.

Speaking at the executive business panel, CEO/MD of Nova Merchant Bank, Mr. Nath Ude, highlighted that regulatory issues and cybersecurity concerns are the top challenges faced by businesses, particularly in the financial industry, especially fintech, and banks.

He stressed the need for proactive measures and information sharing among banks to combat cyber attacks effectively, as institutions try to protect their reputation, by referring to threats and cyber attacks as network glitches or technological breakdowns.

The country manager, Microsoft Nigeria & Ghana, Mrs. Ola Williams emphasized the exponential growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the lack of cybersecurity coverage for a significant portion of these devices. She advocated that investing in AI can enhance cybersecurity measures, reducing up to 95 per cent in cyber attacks.

The executive business panel, moderated by Mr. Collins Onuegbu, chairman of Signal Alliance Technology Holding, discussed the opportunities and challenges of cybersecurity in the age of AI. This panels included Mr. Kingsley Osaghale, country manager of Checkpoint Nigeria.