Nigeria Economy Not Creating Jobs For Young People – CSAE Report

A report released by the Centre for the Study of African Economies (CSAE) has shown that the Nigerian economy is not creating jobs for young citizens.

The report which covers a period from 2000 to 2020, also shows that the mining sector is worse in lack of job creation.

Presenting the report, one of the CSAE researchers, Mma Ekeruche said the research shows that the economy is not creating jobs for young people.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the continent more especially Nigeria with jobs declining from 51 million to 31 million with women and youth mostly affected.

“From 2000 to 2020, jobs have declined in Nigeria. The worst hit is mining, which fell from 29 percent to 10 percent in 2020.

“Employment growth in financial and business services increased by 24 percent and employed a large number of people.