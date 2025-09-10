Former General Officer Commanding (GOC) Division 1 of the Nigerian Army, Retired Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country.

Speaking on Arise News ‘Prime Time’ show on Wednesday evening, Ali-Keffi warned that the scale of the security crisis in Nigeria had gone beyond what ordinary civil laws could contain.

“The Northern part of the country — North-East, North-West, North-Central — is ravaged with crisis and insecurity situation. You have over two-thirds of the country engulfed in crisis, and you are still waiting to declare war? You are waiting to declare a state of emergency?” he asked.

Drawing parallels with international conflicts, Gen. Ali-Keffi said Nigeria’s handling of insecurity paled in comparison to other nations.

“Look at Ukraine. What is the percentage of Ukrainian territory that is being attacked by the Russians? Just about one-fifth in size, but a state of emergency has been declared in Ukraine. What are you waiting for? They should have declared months ago, not now. Nigeria has become a killing field, it’s a shame,” he lamented.

The retired Army General further cited Russia’s troops mobilisation during its war with Ukraine as an example of decisive action in a time of crisis.

“Look at Russia with one of the vast and strongest militaries in the world, yet they had to declare a state of emergency. That is what led it to carry out a troop surge to the extent that it had to call North Korea to support it,” he said.

Ali-Keffi stressed that Nigeria’s constitutional framework needed urgent review, arguing that conventional laws cannot adequately address an insurgency of such magnitude.

“State of emergency is quite complex — call it whatever name — the constitution has to be revisited. You cannot handle insurgency of this magnitude using normal everyday laws and approach. Take it or leave it, the military are also cautious to face the day after, not to face ICC and Amnesty. You have to suspend certain parts of the constitution, you have to empower the military and empower the government,” he explained.

He went further to say that such a declaration would require drastic adjustments in governance structures.

“You cannot have this situation going on and still have civil governance going on smoothly. Governors have to recede some of their powers or be suspended, the National Assembly too has to be suspended. This is what is happening in Israel. Recall the October 7 attack when Hamas launched that surprise attack. It’s now Israel offensive in Gaza, but a state of emergency has been declared. Perhaps we have to look at it in that light,” he said.

On the debate about dialogue with insurgents and bandits, Ali-Keffi rejected government-led negotiations, arguing that it portrayed weakness.

“On whose position is that dialogue being initiated? Was it from the position of the special forces, the military, or the government? The bandits should be the ones calling for dialogue, not we offering dialogue. When you call for dialogue, it’s like you waving a white flag. I don’t support the genocide going on in Gaza, but the Hamas are begging for ceasefire. That is how it should be — give these guys the beating of their life, let them be the one calling for dialogue,” he insisted.