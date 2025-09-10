A Nigerian software engineer, Ridwan Akinfenwa, has shared how he lost a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) role worth over $260,000 annually in salaries due to his nationality.

Akinfenwa disclosed the ordeal on his LinkedIn page on Sunday, describing it as a devastating setback in what was meant to be a career milestone after years of hard work in the global tech industry.

“Today, I find myself grappling with a deeply disheartening experience in my professional journey,” he wrote.

The engineer revealed that he had signed a contract for the role last month with optimism, before receiving a termination email from the organisation citing compliance issues.

“Today, I received a termination email that shattered my hopes. The message cited further compliance checks, revealing that the organisation could no longer work with Nigerian nationals due to regulatory constraints. This decision came without prior indication, leaving me blindsided and emotionally drained,” Akinfenwa said.

He explained that this was not the first time his nationality had stood in the way of opportunities.

“This year alone, I’ve encountered multiple instances where my nationality has cost me significant career advancements, to the point where I’ve lost count of the setbacks,” he lamented.

According to him, attempts to seek clarification after the termination mail were met with an apology from the company, which explained the decision was tied to external government regulations, leaving no room for negotiation.

“The email exchange that followed was a mix of frustration and resignation. My attempt to negotiate or seek clarity was met with an apology acknowledging the decision was driven by external regulations, specifically from a government entity, leaving no room for recourse,” he added.

Reflecting on the setback, Akinfenwa described it as part of the broader struggles faced by many Nigerian and African professionals in the international tech industry.

“It’s a stark reminder of the invisible barriers that persist, even in an industry that prides itself on innovation and inclusivity. I’m left wondering how to navigate this landscape, whether relocating is the only viable path forward or if there are strategies to overcome such nationality-based exclusions,” he noted.

Akinfenwa said he decided to share his story not only as an outlet but also to seek advice and support from his professional network.