Nigeria Lacks Modern Day Civil Aviation Equipment – Associate Professor

Can we meet you?

I am Associate Professor Ismail Adua Mustapha. I studied at the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies, Ilorin, where I obtained Diploma in Shariah and Common Law in 1999. I also studied Common and Islamic Law at the University of Ilorin and obtained LL.B Certificate in 2004. I proceeded to Nigerian Law School, Kano Campus in the year 2005/2006 where I obtained a Bachelor of Law (BL) Certificate , and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 2006. I enrolled for a Master’s Degree in Law (LL.M) at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State in 2007 and the LL.M Certificate was awarded . On the 28th of October 2008, I was appointed as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Business Law, Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin. In 2011, I gained admission into International Islamic University Malaysia to pursue a Doctor of Philosophy (Law) in Aviation Law and I was subsequently awarded in 2014. I was appointed as Associate Professor in 2021 by the management of the University of Ilorin. . I specialized in Aviation Law and Business Law. I am the sole lecturer for Aviation Law at the Postgraduate level of the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin.

How do you feel making history as Nigeria’s first Associate Professor of Aviation law?

I always feel very proud of myself and my supervisor, Prof. AbdulGhafur Hamid (International Islamic University, Malaysia) for me to be the first Associate Professor who specialized in Aviation law. Attaining this feat is worth being celebrated.