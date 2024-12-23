President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the nation was on the path of progress despite criticisms of his administration’s economic reforms and policies.

Speaking during his maiden media chat on Monday night, the President expressed confidence in the direction of the country, highlighting key achievements and future plans.

“Nigeria is moving forward, regardless of critics,” Tinubu declared, emphasising that his administration has taken decisive steps to stabilise the economy, promote local government autonomy, and address national security challenges.

Tinubu noted that his administration has reduced debt servicing, improved fiscal discipline, and increased revenue generation.

He highlighted the transition away from uncontrolled borrowings through the Ways and Means facility, which he described as a significant step toward financial stability.

“I brought debt service down. Give credit, please. We are managing it,” the President said, adding that reforms have also empowered local governments to drive development at the grassroots level.

Addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, Tinubu commended the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and emphasised the importance of investing in their welfare.

“We have a huge country with lots of forests and uncooked spaces. Give them credit. I am proud of what they are doing. There’s no need to probe,” he stated.

The President assured Nigerians that effective mechanisms have been put in place to address issues such as budget leakages and to ensure that funds were used for their intended purposes.

Tinubu called on Nigerians to focus on local solutions to inflation and economic growth, advocating for increased agricultural production and reduced reliance on imports.

“Produce more for consumption locally. Stop imports. Give farmers reasonable, low-interest rates and improve security so they can return to their farms,” he said.

He also identified key sectors such as agriculture, marine ecosystems, and transportation as critical to driving job creation and lowering costs.

Reiterating his commitment to building a prosperous nation, Tinubu described the proposed 2025 budget as a “Budget of Hope” and urged Nigerians to support the government’s efforts. “We are moving forward,” he said, reaffirming his belief in a brighter future for Nigeria.