The Federal Government of Nigeria has given approval for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resume flight operations to Nigeria.

This is as Emirates Airline confirmed resumption of operations, saying Dubai to Nigeria flight begins February 5, 2022.

In a letter addressed to the Director General, General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Saif Mohammed Al Suwaid by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) DG, Capt. Musa Nuhu, he said the approval was sequel to the review and acceptance of the ‘Safety Decision 2021-02 Issue 24’ as released by GCAA.

The letter stated that Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation has also approved the reinstatement of Emirates Airline Winter Schedule with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter, dated February 1, 2022, with the reference: NCAA/DG/CCAA/20/16/119 and made available to journalists, was signed by the Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Nuhu.

The letter also informed the GCAA that Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has submitted its request to UAE authorities for resumption of scheduled passenger flights between the two countries effective March 1, 2022.

According to the letter, Air Peace and Emirates Airline are at liberty to resume scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and UAE under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

The letter reads in part: “Your letter of 28 January 2022 with Ref GCAA/ATD/19-22 on the above subject matter refers. I wish to inform you that the safety decision issue has been accepted by Nigerian authorities after reviewing by relevant parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consequently, Emirates Airlines can resume scheduled passenger flight operations to Nigeria at its convenience.

“I wish to bring to the notice of HE that the Nigerian operator, Air Peace Airlines has submitted its request to UAE Authorities for resumption of scheduled passenger flights between the two countries effective 01 March 2022.”

Capt. Nuhu also said in the letter that all parties must ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 travel protocols of both countries and re-assured the traveling public that the Federal Government would continue to ensure the provision of air services while protecting national interests at all times.

However, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the Emirates Airline said it will operate to and from Abuja and Lagos with daily flights, providing more choice, comfort and enhanced connectivity for travellers connecting to Dubai and over 120 destinations.

The statement reads, “Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.

“Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1540hrs. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 1810hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0415hrs the next day. All flights can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All passengers travelling from Nigeria with Dubai as their final destination require a 48 hour PCR test. Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected. Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test are received.

“Passengers travelling from Nigeria and transiting in Dubai are required to follow the rules and requirements of their final destination,” the airline stated.