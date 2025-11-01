The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has officially inaugurated its newly reconstituted Technical and Development Commission on October 28, 2025, in a major virtual event.

A statement signed by Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer ÑOC, said, Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, delivered the keynote address, hailing the ceremony as an “epoch-making event” and a “giant stride” in fulfilling expectations within Nigeria’s Olympic Movement.

Addressing the Executive Committee, Commission Members, and members of the press connected online, Gumel stressed the necessity of the new commission.

He noted that the creation of NOC Commissions aligns directly with the provisions of the International Olympic Charter and NOC Statutes, establishing them as essential advisory bodies responsible for promoting Olympic values and implementing the movement’s core objectives.

The President highlighted the broad-based approach taken in selecting members, which ensured representation from various National Federations and key stakeholders.

He emphasized that the appointments were based on “personal recognition and contributions to our sports development objectives,” calling the new roles a “voluntary and sacrificial service to our fatherland.”

While the service is sacrificial, Gumel assured the members of the NOC’s full commitment to supporting the commission’s programs and activities.

Engr. Gumel announced the following key members of the newly inaugurated Technical and Sport Commission:

The Chairman of the Commission is Retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Netsama (Rtd).

Others are Mr. Mohammed Isa,

Lt. Col. G. Bello, Prof. Ebenezer Morakinyo, and and Dr Kweku Tandoh, Mr. Tunde Kazeem, Daniel Ademola, CSP. Kalu Chijoke Erem and Engr. Jackson Samuel.

Gumel, then confirmed that the commission has already been provided with its Terms of Reference (ToR) and will receive administrative support from the NOC Secretariat

The President formally inaugurated the body and immediately tasked its members to “get to work from this moment.”

He advised them to utilise online platforms for their meetings and cautioned that their performance would be closely monitored and assessed by the Executive Committee and the NOC Secretariat.