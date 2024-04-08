The officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), have excelled and emerged best at the just concluded US Special Programme for Embassy Augmentation Response (SPEAR) team mission at Amman, Jordan.

The training, which commenced on the 10th of March 2024 and concluded on the 3rd of April 2024, was designed to enhance the team’s skills in responding to various emergencies and tactical situations.

The programme was conducted by the US Navy Seals and covered a wide range of topics, including several tactical drills and assessments, ensuring a well-rounded and thorough learning experience.

Speaking at the end of the training, the team lead, Squadron Commander 23PMF, ACP Itse Daniel Amah said: “Today marks a significant milestone in the journey of our 20 brave Mobile Police officers attached to the US Consulate General, Lagos, who have completed a course offered by the SPEAR on protection of national leadership tactical support team (PNLTST), here in Jordan International Policing Training Center.

“This feat is not just a demonstration of their commitment and hard work but also a reflection of the solid and enduring partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

“On behalf of the IGP Kayode Egbetokun, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to the United States government and, in particular, the US Consulate General, Lagos, for their unwavering support and dedication to this program. The SPEAR initiative is a shining example of how collaboration between nations can enhance peace and security, not just for our respective countries but for the global community.

“The training our officers have received is invaluable and will undoubtedly play a crucial role in their mission to protect diplomatic personnel and ensure the safety of our leaders. As they return to their duties, I am confident that they will apply the skills and knowledge gained here to make a positive impact and continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and excellence.”

Also, Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said, “The NPF is incredibly proud of these gallant men for their commitment and hard work throughout the training program as they were lauded as the best set to ever be trained.

“This achievement not only demonstrates their dedication to professional growth but also strengthens the capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force towards improved service delivery and sustainable national security and safety.”