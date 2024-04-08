First Lady Remi Tinubu has called on all Nigerians to join the fight to ensure “Health for All” across the country.

In her World Health Day message, Mrs. Tinubu highlighted the significant progress made in Nigeria’s healthcare sector, while acknowledging that the gap in equitable access to quality healthcare remains a critical challenge.

The first lady commended the dedication and commitment of Nigeria’s healthcare workers, who have tirelessly served the nation through numerous crises, from the Ebola outbreak to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said, “Today, as we observe World Health Day, the theme ‘Health for All: Health Equity’ resonates deeply. It reminds us that healthcare delivery is not a privilege but a fundamental human right.

“While significant progress has been made in healthcare sector in Nigeria, the gap in health equity remains a critical challenge and we must collectively rise up to the occasion.

“We live in a world where access to quality healthcare delivery service varies due to socio-economic diversities, creating disparities in health outcomes.

“I commend all our healthcare workers for their dedication and commitment to service. Nigeria has weathered so many storms, from Ebola to COVID-19 and yet, we are still here, due to the dedication and commitment of our healthcare workers. I commend you and say a big thank you to you all.”

The first lady called on all well-meaning Nigerians, organisations, and bodies to join the effort to actualise “Health-for-All” in the country.