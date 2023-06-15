Nigeria Seeks Sustained Intervention From Global Fund In Fight Against AIDS, TB, Malaria

The Federal Government of Nigeria has sought for a sustained intervention from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in consolidating its gain in the fight against the menaces in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made the appeal while receiving in audience a delegation from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM), led by the acting Chairman of Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism for Nigeria, Ayo Ipinmoye, in his office on Thursday.

In a statement by the office of the SGF, having thanked the funding organisation for its immense contributions in stemming the tide of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in the country, he sought for more intervention from the Global Fund to enable Nigeria stamp out the dreaded diseases.

In his words: “Your intervention in TB and