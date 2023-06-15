NBA Seeks Prosecution Of Bulkachuwa Over ‘Judicial Favour For Senators’ Comment

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has described the public confession of a member of the 9th Senate, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, on how he influenced the decisions of his wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, while she was the President of the Court of Appeal, as shocking.

The NBA president, Mr Yakubu Maikyau, said in a statement on Wednesday that he watched the video clip of Senator Bulkachuwa’s confession at the 9th Senate’s valedictory session, which held on Saturday “with utter shock and disgust”.

Maikyau, who noted that the National Judicial Council (NJC) has similarly condemned Senator Bulkachuwa’s conduct at its meeting on Wednesday, called for the investigation and prosecution of the former federal lawmaker, vowing that “the NBA will at all times rise to the defence of the honour, integrity and independence