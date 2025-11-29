Team Nigeria’s amputee football team set the ball rolling at the inaugural West Africa Para Games taking place in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The amputee football match between Nigeria and Benin Republic was one of the major highlights of the opening ceremony held at the MKO Abiola Stadium where the Nigerian team dominated from start to finish

At the end of the time, the Nigerian team defeated their opponents 11–0 to send a strong message to the rest of the competition.

Striker Usman Ahmed Tijani scored four goals, while Michael Akachi and Daniel Tochukwu each netted a hat trick to contribute to the emphatic scoreline.

Ibrahim Ndako also found the back of the net to complete the rout.

Earlier, all participating countries took part in a march-past, thrilling fans to an exciting cultural display as Ogun State entered the history books as the first-ever host of the West Africa Para Games.

President of the Africa Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, who officially declared the Games open, thanked the Nigerian government and the Ogun State government for hosting the historic edition.

“Nigeria has once again shown its big brother status, and the entire West African region is very grateful because this will mark the beginning of stronger cohesion, solidarity, and development of African para sports,” he said.

President of the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, Sunday Odebode, in his welcome address, also expressed appreciation for the passionate commitment of the National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and its Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, noting that their support made Nigeria’s hosting of the Games possible.

Meanwhile, Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, who witnessed the Nigeria–Benin Republic match, said agreeing to host the Games was an easy decision for the Commission given Nigeria’s longstanding success in para sports.

“We all can see that hosting these Games has given renewed hope and assurance to people living with disabilities, and personally, I cannot be tired of associating with them because they symbolise resilience and determination,” he said.