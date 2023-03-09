Nigeria will soon begin the production of solar cell locally, which is one of the most important components of solar panel used for solar energy generation to boost the economic development of the country.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the chief information officer of the National Agency For Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Obiorah Ekwuazi Chinyere, noted that the groundbreaking ceremony of NASENI Solar Cell Production Plant will soon take place in Gora, Nasarawa State.

NASENI noted that the plant when fully operational will be one of the largest Solar Cell Production plants in Africa, thereby enabling Nigeria to go into full production of 100 per cent local content of solar panel. Nigeria already has a 7.5-megawatt Solar Panel Production Plant in Karshi, Abuja run NASENI but the plant for now does not produce Solar Cells.