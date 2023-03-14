Nigeria will participate in FIFAe 2023 championship for the first time in the history of the FIFA video football tournament.

Nigerian gamers now have the opportunity of competing with their foreign counterparts in the sports of video gaming.

The president of the Nigerian esports Federation Agbor Clinton gave the assurance after a demonstration esports FIFA game to the Secretary-General and members of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF at the NFF House, Abuja.

The eSports Federation president, Agbor Clinton said the demonstration of the FIFA video games to the NFF officials was to showcase the talents of video gamers in the country ahead of the FIFAe championship 2023. The Nigeria esports federation commended the technical partner Gamr for presenting quality players who entertained the NFF officials led by the Secretary-General Muhammed Sanusi.

The Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation commended the players for their professionalism and said Nigeria will surely participate in the FIFAe come 2023 edition.

“I am glad to inform you that our technical partner Gamr has since commenced preparation ahead of a successful outing by sponsoring Nigeria’s best FIFAe player to Egypt, Faruk Manzo.

“Faruk Manzo will join other players from Nigeria for the zonal qualifiers coming up very soon, the country will be divided into six zones for the winner take all format.

“Let me say a big thank you to our parent body the NFF for believing in Nigerian youths by paving the way for Nigeria to participate in their first even FIFAe championship.”