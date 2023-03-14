Ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections, the reelection bid of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has received a major boost as eight governorship candidates from the opposition parties in Gombe State endorsed his candidacy, pledging their support and allegiance to his election.

The state chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), who is also the gubernatorial candidate of Zenith Labour Party, Muhammad Gana Aliyu, made the pronouncement while addressing journalists at his office in Gombe.

He said the endorsement was made after a long and careful deliberation on the achievements of the present government under the leadership of Governor Inuwa.

“We arrived at this logical decision after carefully assessing Governor Inuwa’s general performance especially in the areas of peace, security, education, health, infrastructure and humanitarian services across the state,” he said.

The IPAC chairman explained that the gubernatorial candidates who unanimously endorsed the Gombe State governor and the APC candidate are: Muhammad Gana Aliyu of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Sulaiman Abubakar Sunusi of National Rescue Movement (NRM), Sadiq Abdulhamid of Boot Party (BP) and Adamu Muhammad of Action Peoples Party (APP).

Others are Sulaiman Jibrin of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Adamu Aliyu Ɗanmakka of African Action Congress (AAC), Kelmi Jacob Lazarus of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Muhammad Bello Abubakar of Allied Peoples Party (APP).

The candidates called on their supporters to vote for Governor Inuwa Yahaya to enable him consolidate on his developmental drive for sustainable growth.

The eight gubernatorial candidates who willfully granted their endorsement to the governor are among the 13 candidates who signed the peace accord organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Gombe State in collaboration with Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES on February 15, 2023.