The Super Eagles are searching for a fresh start after a disappointing end to a Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Nigerian Men’s national team, hugely motivated by the return of Emmanuel Dennis, Ahmed Musa and Cyril Dessers to squad and greatly inspired by the new Head Coach, hope to make the last match of their US tour a fruitful one when they face Ecuador at the 25,000-capacity Red Bull Arena Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

The match will take place at 1:30am on Friday, June 3 (Nigerian time) and 8:30pm on Thursday (New Jersey time).

https://www.thenff.com/2022/05/super-eagles-step-up-preparation-for-ecuador-sierra-leone-mauritius/

This surely is a must-win match for the new Eagles boss as Nigerians would keep an eye on this fixture.

Recall that the three-time African champions lost to El-tri of Mexico 2:1 in their first international friendly in their tour of the United States of America.

So, the Eagles will be looking to build perfect momentum with this fixture as this would be thier last game before they fly back to the country to kick start their AFCON 2023 Qualifiers.

The first 2023 AFCON qualifiers match for Nigeria would be on the June 9 against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.