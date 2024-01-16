The Nigerian government has stated its resolve to be in tune with the clean energy future by taking measures to develop alternative energy sources through economic diversification into solid minerals.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of solid minerals development, Dr Mary Ogbe, stated this during the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the National Council On Mining and Minerals Resources Development (NCMMRD) holding at Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, with the theme: “Minerals and metals sector: a panacea for economic growth and diversity.”

According to her, fossil fuel energy was gradually being phased out as the world moves toward a green economy, and Nigeria has to keep pace in order to remain economically viable.

She said the theme of the conference was apt as Nigeria can no longer depend on crude oil, which means there is the need to develop the solid minerals sector for alternative and more sustainable sources of government revenue.

“There is no better time to have such a topic as now; the nation is depending on the solid mineral and metal sector for its economic prosperity for two reasons: One fossil fuel is gradually being phased out with the advent of electric cars,” she stated.

According to her, in China today 30 per cent of the vehicles are electrically powered and so in a matter of few years Nigeria will struggle to get buyers for its crude oil. This reality, she said, places the burden of developing the solid mineral sector to generate prosperity for the country on all the stakeholders gathered.

“Secondly the world is going green and we must not be left behind. And for us we are highly blessed with the energy minerals as well,” she added.

Dr Ogbe further remarked that Nigeria had 44 identified solid minerals spread over 50 locations and noted that such resources come with opportunities as well as challenges in exploiting them sustainably and effectively.

She pointed out that the ongoing National Council on Mining and Mineral Resources Development provides an invaluable platform to deliberate on key issues affecting the sector and chart a way forward and urged all the participants to make the best use of the opportunity to share knowledge and experience towards problem solving in the industry.

“Our agenda for today include discussions on policy reforms, investment opportunities, community engagement, environmental sustainability, and fostering innovation in the sector.

“Together, let us work towards a more vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive sector that contributes significantly to our national economy and the wellbeing of our people,” she said.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, Dr Ogbe clarified that such conferences were not mere talk shops, but that the output of deliberations in such events helps to provide the ingredients for policy formulations that have mainstreamed the minerals and mines sector in the country’s energy mix in recent times.

In her welcome speech, the permanent secretary in the Kwara State ministry of solid minerals development, Mrs Funke Shokoya, called for mutually beneficial collaboration between the federal and state authorities in mineral sector administration.