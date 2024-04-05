Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will come out of current turmoil, that the signs are clear.

Wike who gave the assurance when the Methodist Prelate, Most Rev. Oliver Aba, visited him in Abuja yesterday, said that they have no regret; and have no doubt that victory shall be theirs.

The minister thanked the church for the prayers for Nigerians and for the government of President Bola Tinubu to actualise his vision and dreams in the “Renewed Hope” agenda.

He noted that nobody could govern without the backing of God, stressing that it was important for every leader to know this.

“I believe by the special grace of God, Nigeria would come out from the turmoil that we are in. That is why Tinubu has never failed to ask religious leaders to continue to pray for his administration and for the growth of Nigeria.

“Prayer is key. We can do all we think, but without God nothing can be achieved, and so his victory; his hope is anchored on God,” he said.

Wike assured the Methodist Church that the FCT Administration would consider their request for land to build offices and a media centre.

Earlier, Aba explained that the land, if allocated, would be used for the development of a liaison office and a media centre to enhance evangelism and other social amenities.

He said that a similar request was submitted to the administration in 2023 but was not granted, pledging the Church’s commitment for continued prayers to support the Tinubu-led government to succeed.

“This is because, his success is our success, and his success is the joy of all Nigerians. In actualising his ‘renewed hope’ agenda, I pray for economic renaissance for our dear country and teeming the evil of insecurity in the land. I affirm that there is hope for Nigeria and Nigerians,” the prelate said.