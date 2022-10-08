Nigeria has strategic mineral resources on its seabed which will be exploited through adequate deployment of technology, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The president spoke yesterday at State House, Abuja, while playing host to the secretary-general of the International Seabed Authority, Mr Michael Lodge, who was attending a workshop on Africa Deep Sea Resources in Abuja.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, he said resources would be deployed, and studies done, believing it would be worth the while.

The president also used the occasion to applaud the Nigerian Navy for its role in protecting the country’s maritime domain, urging it to “continue to guard us jealously.”

Mr Lodge thanked Nigeria for hosting the workshop and lauded the country for the leadership it provides on the African continent.

He encouraged the country to explore her deep seabed resources to support the blue economy and pledged solidarity with Nigeria during his administration as the secretary-general.