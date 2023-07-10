Nigeria Witnessed Ugliest Corruption Under Buhari, Says Kukah

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, on Monday, said Nigeria witnessed the ugliest phase of corruption during the last administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The popular cleric spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, during a lecture he delivered at the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the call to bar of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

The lecture wa titled, ‘The future of constitutional democracy in Nigeria: Imperative of a new constitutional order’.