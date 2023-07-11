Still On Prosecution Of Electoral Offenders

Last week, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it had received 215 case files from the Nigerian Police in respect of electoral infractions during the 2023 general elections.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with states Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to commence review of the general election, said the commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to prosecute the electoral offenders.

The body of lawyers has provided 427 lawyers to help prosecute the cases free of charge.

Yakubu also said the commission had received the police report on the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Yunusa Ari, saying INEC would soon take appropriate actions against him.

The infamous Adamawa REC has since become the face of all that is wrong with the recruitment processes for who serves in the electoral commission.

Before Yakubu’s disclosure on the number of those to be prosecuted, former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, had disclosed that 781 suspected electoral offenders were arrested in connection with the February 25 and March 18 general elections.