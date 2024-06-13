Ad

Prominent civil rights activists, who played key roles in the agitation for the return of democratic rule in Nigeria, have lamented that political leaders have not lived up to expectations.

They noted that despite the sacrifices made to ensure democratic rule, the country’s situation has worsened.

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), said that although the gains of the struggle for the actualisation of the June 12 mandate freely given to the late Chief Moshood Abiodun are still evident, political leaders have refused to live up to expectations since the return to democracy.

Agbakoba said, “The June 12 spirit is still powerful and alive, but I must admit that its Angels have not soared and flown high enough, so Nigeria remains very fragile.

Human Rights lawyer Chief Mike Ozekhome, said since the Hope 1993 struggle, things have gone from bad to worse

When asked whether he is satisfied with the situation of the country they fought for over 30 years ago, the senior advocate said, “Not at all. Things have since gone from bad to worse. Nothing is working.

“Nigeria appears to be lost in the labyrinth of successive bad leaderships of state captors and political buccaneers suckling dry the blood of Nigeria.

“Their primitive acquisition instincts and bacchanalian propensity to consume are simply alarming.

“Naira today is anything between N1,400 to N1,800 per one dollar. Inflation has risen to an all-time high, with the vast majority impoverished earning less than thirty thousand naira a month.

“Fuel is untouchable and diesel unachievable.

“So, I am not happy with the country’s situation today. It is not palatable. The common man is dying by instalment.”

For his part, Wahab Shittu (SAN), a Lecturer at the University of Lagos, said the annulment of the election gives great insight into respect for democracy and the rule of law.

According to him, never again shall the country experience cancellation of the people’s will.

He stated, “The June 12 Election and the subsequent annulment, including protests and general condemnation, offer great insights for respect of democratic tenets.

“The enduring lessons remain: Never again will this country tolerate arbitrary annulment of people’s will expressed in a popular election,” Shittu said.

Constitutional lawyer Damin Ifeanachi said politicians who have presided over the country’s affairs since 1999 have not learned from June 12’s lesson.

“A larger percentage of leaders from 1999 are opportunists, who were nowhere to be found during the struggle. They are now reaping where they did not sow.

“Myself, Femi Falana, Mike Ozekhome, Olisa Agbakoba, late Pa Abraham Adesanya, Beko Ransome Kuti, and so many others fought the military and forced them to relinquish power.

“But for the struggle, Nigeria may still be under military rule. Some of those at the helms of affairs in the country, including the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, all worked for the military,” he said.