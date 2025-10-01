The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on citizens to go beyond ceremonial observances and embrace a renewed commitment to national values, patriotism, and responsible citizenship.

In a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja on the occasion of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, the Director-General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, emphasised that the moment should serve as an opportunity for deep reflection on what it truly means to be Nigerian.

He urged citizens to draw strength from the country’s diversity and shared aspirations for unity, peace, and progress.

“The future of Nigeria depends not just on the leaders in office, but on how every citizen chooses to uphold values such as discipline, integrity, self-reliance, and social justice in their daily lives,” Issa-Onilu stated.

While acknowledging ongoing efforts by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to revive the nation’s economy, the NOA boss encouraged Nigerians to embrace this year’s celebration as a call to action—one that demands civic engagement, volunteerism, and active participation in community development.

He noted that patriotism should be demonstrated not only through symbolic gestures but also in everyday conduct—respecting national symbols, obeying the law, and promoting unity in diversity.

Issa-Onilu further urged schools, faith-based institutions, traditional rulers, and civil society groups to use the Independence Day as a platform to promote meaningful dialogue on national identity, cultural preservation, and the role of citizens in strengthening democracy.

“True nation-building begins at the community level. We must empower citizens to see themselves as key stakeholders in Nigeria’s development,” he said.

Reaffirming NOA’s commitment to its mandate, Issa-Onilu said the Agency will continue its nationwide advocacy for civic values, public sensitization on government programmes, and national cohesion.

He concluded by urging Nigerians at home and abroad to use the anniversary to reaffirm their loyalty to the nation and work together toward building a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria.

“As we mark 65 years of independence, let us renew our commitment to the Nigeria of our dreams—a nation built on values, driven by its people, and destined for greatness,” he stated.