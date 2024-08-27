The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has disclosed that the Nigerian Army (NA) recently acquired combat enablers to enhance troops’ effectiveness in the conduct of ongoing operations across the country even as he he assured that the Nigerian Army will respect human rights in its operations.

Lagbaja stated this Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the opening ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Combined Second and Third Quarters Conference 2024 held at the Council of Chiefs Hall in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement by the Army Spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS stated that essential combat enablers such as Mine-Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, rifles and ammunition necessary to strengthen troops’ operations across the country have been acquired and were already impacting positively on troops operations against security challenges.

He said: “These acquisitions will undoubtedly enhance the effectiveness of troops across various theatres and ultimately firm up the nation’s path to an improved security environment in furtherance of economic prosperity for the nation.”

General Lagbaja noted that it was the desire of President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, to build a well-equipped and truly professional Army for the nation.

He said: “the President has demonstrated through the purchase of combat enablers such as the 2 BELL UH -1 Huey Helicopters and other enablers to conduct a range of missions, including logistics and medical evacuation among other functions for the NA.”

He disclosed that Nigerian Army pilots are currently undergoing training on the platforms since the Army took delivery of the platforms on June 20, 2024.

The COAS reassured that the platforms will soon be fully inducted into the theatres of operation, but however limited to logistic missions.

In his remarks, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umoh Eno, while formally declaring the conference open, commended the progressive restructuring of the Nigerian Army, urging the NA to maintain the trajectory.

He urged the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and continue to operate within the framework of the principles of fundamental human rights and adherence to rules of engagement in its operations.

Governor Eno further espoused the critical role of actionable intelligence and synergy among security agencies in the conduct and success of operations.

He lauded the successes so far achieved by troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies across the six geopolitical zones, pointing out that the Nigerian Army was a key element of national power and diplomacy.

The governor commended the COAS for his sterling and exemplary leadership of the NA. He, therefore, urged the Army to evolve strategies that would consolidate on its achievements thus far.