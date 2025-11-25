Advertisement

A 27-year old alumnus of Darul-Kitab Wa Sunnah College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Gaa-Akanbi, Ilorin, Kwara State, Muhammadul-Awwal Babatunde, has emerged as the best graduating student at the prestigious Al-Azhar University Cairo, Egypt.

Darul-Kitab Wa Sunnah College of Arabic and Islamic Studies was founded about three decades ago by the Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate, Sheikh Dr. Abdulkadir As-Salman Oba Sholagberu, who is also one of the Imams and Khateebs of National Mosque of Nigeria, Abuja.

Muhammadul-Awwal secured admission to study Arabic at the Language Development Center, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies at the Al-Azhar University Cairo in the year 2020 on the platform of full scholarship from Darul-Kitab Wa Sunnah College of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

The young scholar had graduated as the Best Graduating Student of the entire Al-Azhar University, earning the distinguished title of “Excellent First Class with Highest Honors”.

Born on July 2, 1998, and was blessed to grow up in a family that loves knowledge, scholars, and Islamic religion.

Although, originally from Ikirun, Osun State, he was born in Kaduna and stayed there for his formative years.

In an interview, he said: “My family eventually moved to Ilorin, the city of knowledge, where I lived most of my life.

“I completed my primary and junior secondary education at Ahbabul-Deenil-Islami group of schools located at Offa-Garage, Ilorin, Kwara State, graduating as the best graduating student in both stages. Afterwards, I joined Darul-Kitab Was Sunnah College, located at Gaa Akanbi Area, Ilorin, Kwara State, starting from JSS 2, and graduated in 2017, also as the best graduating student.

“I later gained admission to the University of Ilorin, Faculty of Agriculture, Department of Food Science. I spent two years and some months there until Allah opened a greater door for me: a full scholarship to study at Al-Azhar University through Darul-Kitab Wassunnah.

“It represents the spirit of old Al-Azhar, bringing together the depth of three major disciplines: Arabic Language, Usul al-Din, and Shari’ah. This was the beginning of a long, challenging, and blessed journey. Many people advised me not to choose this faculty due to its difficulty, but its difficulty only increased my love for it.

“I entered without expecting to excel; I simply wanted to learn. To my surprise, one of my professors congratulated me for achieving top results in my first year. That encouragement became a turning point.

“Throughout my studies, Allah continued to grant me success. I dedicated my efforts sincerely, carrying in my heart a hidden prayer: that the world would one day echo the names of those who shaped me — my late mother, who passed away a week before my journey to Egypt; my father, who sacrificed everything silently; and my teachers, who guided me with sincerity and purity of intention, especially the great scholars of Daarul Kitab wa Sunnah Ilorin who embodied true scholarship under the umbrella and mentorship of that great scholar, Sheikh Abdulkadir As-Salman Oba Sholagberu.”

Muhammadul-Awwal further stressed that, “The title is one of the highest academic ranks in Al-Azhar, and achieving it at a university that hosts tens of thousands of students from around the world is a rare and extraordinary honor. It symbolizes deep mastery, disciplined scholarship, and excellence at the highest international level. Recognising my efforts, Al-Azhar Sherif bestowed upon me an award of academic excellence, an award whose kind is rare. It’s not just like any award from anyone but an award from a prestigious institution like Al-Azhar Sheriff

“I graduated from Al-Azhar University not only as the best graduating student who topped both Egyptians and foreigners in my faculty, but also the overall best of all faculties. Not only that, my latest academic achievement has also made Nigeria proud as I, a Nigerian emerged the overall best graduating students from more than 40 different countries.

“This honour is not just a personal milestone — it is a responsibility. It reflects the strength of Nigerian scholarship and shows that students from Nigeria can stand out at the highest levels of international learning. Moreover, it reveals the true identity, uniqueness and some of the contributions of the great citadel of knowledge Daarul Kitab wa Sunnah to Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria, the world and Humanity at large.”

He, therefore, expressed joy saying “I carry this achievement with humility and a strong sense of responsibility — to serve my community, uplift the reputation of Nigerian scholarship, and contribute meaningfully to Islamic knowledge on global platforms.”