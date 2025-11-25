Armed bandits, on Monday night, struck in Isapa community of Ekiti local government area of Kwara State, abducting a preganant woman and 10 persons in the process.

Advertisement

The attack on Isapa community came exactly a week after the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, in the same Ekiti local government area, was attacked by the bandits and 38 worshippers were abducted.

LEADERSHIP reports that Eruku and Isapa are neighbouring communities.

Advertisement

It was gathered that the bandits numbering about 20 stormed Isapa community with a large herd of cattle, firing shots indiscriminately.

An anonymous source claimed that an elderly woman was hit by a stray bullet during the incident.

A community leader, who confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP, disclosed that 11 people were abducted, adding that the victims included a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers and children.

LEADERSHIP gathered that 10 of the victims are northerners who had settled in Isapa community while the remaining person is an indigene of Isapa.

When contacted, the State’s Police Commissioner, Adekimi Ojo, said there was an incident in Isapa but he has not details as of press time.

“Yes, there was an incident, but I cannot say much now. I am about to enter Isapa from Ilorin. I will update you when I get here with more details,” VP Adekimi said.

The abducted individuals have been identified as follows:

Talatu Kabiru (Female, 20)

Magaji (Male, 6)

Kande (Female, 5)

Hadiza (Female, 10)

Mariam (Female, 6)

Saima (Female, 5)

A house wife, Habibat

A housewife, Fatima Yusufu

A pregnant woma, Sarah Sunday (Female, 22)

Lami Fidelis (Female, 23, nursing mother)

Haja Na Allah (Nursing mother)