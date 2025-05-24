The producer of “My Father’s Shadow” in Nigeria’s first-ever film to screen at the Cannes Film Festival in the Critics’ Choice category (Un Certain Regard), Funmbi Ogunbanwo, has been selected for the inaugural cohort of the African Producers Accelerator (APA).

The APA is a newly launched initiative by South Africa’s Big World Cinema, in partnership with the Bertha Foundation. It is designed to address the ongoing challenges and industry barriers encountered by mid-career African film and television producers.

Ogunbanwo is one of six exceptional African producers selected for the 12-week African Producers Accelerator (APA) programme, which offers tailored support and high-level mentorship to mid-career film and television professionals across the continent.

Joining her in the inaugural cohort are: Neo Baloyi, South African producer of Netflix’s hit film Collision; Angolan producer and Co-founder of Geração 80; Josh Olaoluwa, a former EbonyLife producer and alumnus of both the Red Sea Labs and Biennale Cinema College.

The group also includes Annemarie Du Plessis, a prolific South African producer whose film Carissa was selected for the Venice Film Festival, and Zimbabwean-South African producer-director Zoe Ramushu, who was recently nominated at Cannes 2025 for her innovative app supporting women of colour in the film industry.

The African Producers Accelerator (APA) was established in response to the growing recognition that African producers frequently face industry-specific challenges with little support.

The initiative aims to bridge this gap by providing personalized one-on-one advisory sessions, expert consultations, and strategic interventions tailored to the unique business and creative needs of each producer.

Through this approach, APA seeks to strengthen the sustainability of production companies, enhance project development and funding strategies, and improve access to international distribution. Central to the programme is the creation of a collaborative network designed to offer long-term support to African producers.

“This pilot edition of the African Producers Accelerator reflects a commitment to long-term, producer-centered development that complements existing industry programmes by offering personalized and sustained support,” said Big World Cinema, Tamsin Ranger.

Previously limited to invitees from prominent African film initiatives as Durban FilmMart, the Realness Institute and the Great Lakes Creative Producers Lab, future editions of APA will feature open calls and expanded alumni services.