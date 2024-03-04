A Nigerian chef, Rosemary Grace Igbadume, popularly known as RossyG from Owan East local government area of Edo State has vowed to return the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon by individual back to Nigeria.

The graduate of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma in Edo State, said she is starting the cooking marathon for 21 days beginning from March 10 to March 31, 2024.

RossyG explained in a statement she issued in Abuja that she applied to Guinness World Record last year and got the approval to embark on the exercise since November 2023.

“I’m ready to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by individual billed to hold in Abuja.

“So far, I have gotten a venue, bought foodstuffs, team members are on ground, cameramen and other members of the media.

“I will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual and it would be happening in Abuja.

“I want to use this avenue to reach out to the public; I want them to come eat the food for free, including the less-privileged.

“I have gotten a few sponsors, but corporate organisations and people of goodwill will support me,” she said.