The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) have launched the Nigerian Engineering Olympiad (NEO), a transformative initiative aimed at addressing the critical skills gap faced by engineering graduates in Nigeria. The Olympiad, officially launched on Thursday, November 20, 2025, in Abuja, aims to inspire and nurture engineering innovation, while generating industry-ready professionals equipped to meet the demands of the modern Nigerian economy.

At the launch event, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, emphasised the urgent need to close the widening gap between theoretical education and practical skills among Nigerian engineers. Citing a 2023 industry survey, he revealed that only about 5 per cent of engineering graduates are deemed industry-ready upon graduation, with over 70 per cent lacking the hands-on technical abilities required, especially in high-technology and emerging fields.

This deficiency contributes to a shortage of competent local engineers, increased reliance on expatriates, and a worsening brain drain as talented Nigerian engineers seek opportunities abroad.

Ogbe expressed the NCDMB’s commitment to human capital development and innovation as central to Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness and economic growth. He described the Olympiad as a key component of the Board’s human capacity development program, aiming to institutionalise an annual, competitive platform that identifies and nurtures exceptional engineering talent while linking them to industry mentorship and commercialisation opportunities.

He underscored the importance of collaboration among academia, industry, government, and technology institutions to translate applied research into tangible engineering solutions tailored to Nigeria’s energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and sustainability challenges.

The Olympiad is designed to be more than a competition; it is a dynamic innovation incubator spanning ten months, progressing through regional contests, mentorship phases, prototype bootcamps, and culminating in a grand finale in April 2026.

Winners will not only earn recognition but also seed funding and technical guidance to develop viable ventures from their prototypes. This process supports the transformation of brilliant academic ideas into market-ready solutions, fostering entrepreneurship and the development of homegrown technology.

Supporting this mission, Engr. Margaret Oguntala, NSE President, highlighted the Olympiad’s role in bridging the gap between academia and industry. She lamented how Nigerian students’ intelligent inventions often remain uncommercialised, gathering dust instead of contributing to economic growth.

The NEO provides a structured pathway to carry these academic innovations beyond universities, emphasising financial viability, prototype development, refinement, detailed engineering, product validation, and intellectual property protection.

Oguntala also appealed to the media to provide extensive coverage of the Olympiad phases to inspire a culture of innovation, urging government and policymakers to support initiatives that nurture local engineering talent. The NSE will leverage its pool of experienced engineers to mentor participants throughout the competition stages.

The collaboration between NCDMB, NSE, and other key stakeholders, including First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company, Renaissance African Energy Company, and Enactus Nigeria, reflects a shared vision to position Nigeria as an engineering innovation hub capable of solving national and global challenges through sustainable, indigenous solutions. In conclusion, the Nigerian Engineering Olympiad represents a critical step toward tackling the low industry readiness of Nigerian engineering graduates by promoting applied learning, fostering entrepreneurship, and championing technological innovation that can drive Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic development forward.

Speaking on the implementation strategy of the project, the country director, Enatuc Nigeria, Michael Ajayi, said that the Olympiad unfolds in multiple phases designed to assess creativity, technical skill, and problem-solving capacity from Call for Applications, open to engineering students in universities and polytechnics nationwide, participants will submit innovative solutions addressing challenges in energy, environment, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

He said the next phase is the Innovation Development in which selected teams are paired with mentors from industry to refine their ideas, build prototypes, and test their feasibility. At the National Finals, top teams present their projects before a distinguished panel of judges comprising engineers, policymakers, and business leaders.

According to him, the finals will culminate in an Innovation Showcase and Awards Ceremony, where winners will be celebrated and supported to scale their solutions as entrepreneurial ventures for broader impact.

He said the strength of NEO lies in its powerful coalition of partners, united by a shared commitment to empower the next generation of innovators. The program is driven by a dynamic consortium comprising the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P), Renaissance Africa Energy Company, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), and Enactus Nigeria. These partners embody the power of cross-sector collaboration, connecting policy, industry, and education to unlock and amplify Nigeria’s engineering capabilities.

The Nigerian Engineering Olympiad is designed to deliver tangible, lasting outcomes:

Discovery and empowerment of exceptional engineering talent across Nigerian universities. Strengthened collaboration between academia and industry to accelerate research commercialisation. Promotion of indigenous innovation and local content development in key sectors. Increased employability, creativity, and leadership among young engineers, as well as the advancement of Nigeria’s innovation culture and technological self-reliance.

The long-term vision is to see innovations born through NEO evolve into viable technologies, startups, and enterprises contributing directly to Nigeria’s economic and social growth.