Zeenab Foods Limited and its subsidiary, the Nigerian Exporters Hub (NEXHUB),has concluded a 3 day training program for Batch A Stream 1 National Youth Service Corps members nationwide,aimed at empowering them young with the skills to engage in non-oil exports.

During the program, participants gained valuable insights into identifying profitable export opportunities, navigating the export process, and unlocking financial potential.

Speaking at the end of the training program, the Director of NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Mrs Nwatarali Ngozi Dorathy, said “Empowering young Nigerians with the skills to engage in non-oil exports is crucial for economic development.

“It not only provides alternative sources of income but also reduces our dependence on oil revenues. Since its inception in 2022, NEXHUB’s training program has made a significant impact, empowering over 2.2 million youth corps members.

Also speaking a representative of NEXHUB said “Our goal is to equip young Nigerians with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the global marketplace.

“By investing in our youth, we are investing in the future prosperity of our nation.”

A Corp member who participated in the training said “This training has opened my eyes to the immense opportunities available in the non-oil export sector.

“I now feel equipped to explore these opportunities and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.”

This initiative aligns closely with the Federal Government’s agenda to foster youth entrepreneurship and diversify Nigeria’s economy by promoting non-oil exports.