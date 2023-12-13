With the Nigerian economy demanding rapid and hassle-free payment processing, Tingo Mobile has unveiled electronic Point-of-Sale (ePOS), to revolutionise financial transactions in Nigeria.

The chief executive officer, Tingo Mobile Plc, Auwal Muade, at a press briefing on Tuesday, in Lagos, averred that, Tingo Mobile’s ePOS system not only simplifies transactions but also contribute to the growth and success of businesses across the country.

Muade posited that, Tingo ePOS helps users withdraw money with a single tap while also helping merchants receive instant payments for businesses with zero maintenance cost, zero operational cost, and zero network issues.

“This innovative Tingo ePOS solution aligns with our commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital era. It would help to redefine how people connect, beyond payments.

“At Tingo Mobile, our commitment goes beyond transactions; we are on a mission to redefine the very fabric of how people connect, interact, and transact with a simple tap. Our innovative ePOS system is more than a payment solution—it’s a catalyst for seamless experiences, bringing people closer in the digital age and transforming the way businesses and communities engage with technology,” Muade said.

On the issue of security, the CEO stated that, “At Tingo, security remains a cornerstone of our product offerings.

With Tingo ePOS, we have prioritised security measures to ensure safe and seamless transactions. Our system links each account securely to a specific device, fortifying merchant login details and preventing unauthorized access on alternative devices. This robust security framework underscores our dedication to fostering trust and reliability in every transaction made through Tingo ePOS.”

The head, partnerships and channels development/implementation of the company, Samuel Onwuekwe added that this is a significant value-driven solution for Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMES) in Nigeria, adding that, MSMEs who are often passed on when it comes to POS issuance by banks, can now take advantage of their existing NFC enabled Mobile Phones to accept payment.