A leading Nigerian law firm, TEMPLARS and Ghanaian law outfit, AMPEM Chambers, have announced a collaboration to launch a new law firm to be known as TEMPLARS in Ghana.

The new firm will service clients across all sectors of the Ghanaian economy including mining, energy, infrastructure, financial services, education, franchising, telecommunications and fintech. It is also expected to provide a strategic base for accessing other key hubs in the West African region.

As a result of this collaboration, the TEMPLARS brand will welcome a 12-person team of experienced Ghanaian lawyers some of whom are dual-qualified in the United States, the United Kingdom and other jurisdictions. These lawyers will work with their colleagues across TEMPLARS offices in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja to provide clients with seamless high-quality services in both markets

Despite recent macroeconomic challenges in both countries, Nigeria remains Africa’s largest economy and Ghana the second largest economy in West Africa.

In a statement issued in Lagos yesterday, the stakeholders in the partnering firm said over the past decade and a half in particular, Ghana has not only grown to become one of Africa’s leading economies but has also increasingly become a hub and destination of choice for both African businesses and international corporations.

They said, “The tie-up is a response to increasing opportunities for businesses in the region, and the rising demand for service providers with deep local knowledge and a proven track record of assisting local and international clients in navigating difficult markets.”

The managing partner of TEMPLARS, Oghogho Akpata, said, “This is an extremely exciting step in TEMPLARS’ growth across Africa. The Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement is opening a new vista of opportunities across the continent, and, in spite of recent global economic headwinds, we have seen increasing demand from clients for sophisticated support across Africa.

Also, the founding partner of AMPEM Chambers, Kofi Darko Asante, said, “This collaboration is a positive development for both clients and employees of the firm. It creates the right platform for our clients to benefit from a rare combination of our deep understanding of the Ghana market and international expertise of TEMPLARS. It also realises AMPEM Chambers’ seminal vision of collaborating with law firms across the African continent in a manner that institutionalises common objectives in the practice of law and service delivery.”