The Kwara State’s chapter of the Coalition on Ending Child Marriage in Nigeria, has said that despite rigorous campaigns and the enactment of laws prohibiting violence against women and girls by the federal and state governments, Nigerian girls and women still live in fear.

The group, which restated its commitment to the protection of the rights of girls and women in the country, said it was worrisome that despite the existing laws, the act of violence against women persists.

The state focal person of the group, Oyedeji Olufemi, said this in a statement commemorating the 2024 16 Days of Activism with the theme “UNITE! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls”.

She added that, “Today, women and girls live in fear of violence not only from individuals but also from societal violence rooted in negative social norms and religious practices, such as forced marriage, child marriage, female genital mutilation, and widowhood rites.

“These practices have devastating impacts on millions of women and girls in Nigeria, preventing them from realising their potentials and dreams. Many have suffered physical, sexual, and emotional violence, leading to mental health and psychological trauma, with no access to justice and protection services.”

She, however, commended the efforts of Kwara State government towards strengthening the state protection systems for women and girls through the passage of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, the constitution of 21- man committee on Gender Based Violence, the establishment of Sexual Assault Referral Centres, the inauguration of Child Rights Implementation Committee (CRIC), and the development of State Action Plan for the elimination of female genital mutilation, among many other efforts.

Olufemi charged the government to prioritise the implementation and enforcement of VAPP and the Child Rights Laws, provide access to education for all, particularly girl-child education, support women and girls with leadership and vocational skills, establish adequate shelters for survivors’ recovery, ensure access to justice and

increase budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Women Affairs.