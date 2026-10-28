A 43-year-old Nigerian, Akinade Adedeji Raheem, has been extradited from the Republic of Benin to the United States to face federal charges over an alleged $100 million tax refund fraud scheme involving stolen identities.

Raheem was arraigned on Monday and remanded into the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending further court proceedings.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia disclosed this in a statement published on its official website on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Raheem allegedly conspired with others to file more than 300 fraudulent tax returns between 2018 and 2023, seeking over $100 million in refunds from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The alleged scheme involved using the stolen identities of tax professionals and American taxpayers to obtain fraudulent tax refunds, which were subsequently laundered through prepaid debit cards, money orders and purchases of used vehicles.

“Raheem and his co-conspirators allegedly obtained hundreds of stolen identities, filed fraudulent tax returns using that information, and laundered the proceeds through prepaid debit cards and purchases of used cars that were shipped to Nigeria and other locations,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said.

“The scope of the alleged fraud is staggering. Thanks to the dedication of the prosecution team and our law enforcement partners around the world, Raheem has been extradited to the United States, and his arrest confirms again that no alleged criminal can escape the reach of American justice.”

The statement identified Abayomi Quadri Eletu, a resident of the United Kingdom and Nigeria, as another alleged conspirator in the scheme.

According to prosecutors, Raheem, Eletu and other alleged accomplices obtained sensitive personal information, including names, addresses and Social Security numbers, by creating online accounts with the IRS and requesting private taxpayer information.

They allegedly used the information to file fraudulent tax returns. They instructed the IRS to distribute the refunds via prepaid debit cards sent to addresses controlled by group members.

Prosecutors further alleged that Raheem and Eletu laundered some of the proceeds by purchasing money orders in amounts low enough to avoid reporting thresholds.

The money orders were allegedly used to buy used cars from auction websites, some of which were shipped to Nigeria, as well as designer clothing and other items.

Reacting to the case, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation Texas Field Office, Christopher J. Altemus Jr., said the alleged scheme affected hundreds of taxpayers and defrauded the US Treasury.

“Raheem is an alleged co-conspirator in a nationwide identity theft scheme that victimised hundreds of taxpayers. The fraud also stole from the U.S. Treasury, affecting programs that serve us all. These come with repercussions that are long-lasting, which is why we place a global emphasis on arresting and extraditing these individuals,” he said.

He added, “Protect your tax returns with an identity protection PIN at IRS.gov and know that we are pursuing financial criminals to take back the stolen money and their freedom.”

Similarly, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) Special Agent-in-Charge Anthony Colello said the investigation demonstrated the commitment of US authorities to bringing alleged financial criminals to justice.

“The investigative efforts of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) and its partners, along with the prosecutorial work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, demonstrate the commitment to pursuing, capturing, and prosecuting those who try to defraud the American people,” Colello said.

The statement said US federal law enforcement agents attempted to arrest Raheem at his residence in April 2026 but spoke to a man who identified himself as Raheem through a video doorbell and claimed he was not at home.

Less than a week later, investigators reportedly discovered that Raheem had booked a flight from Mexico City to the Republic of Benin.

He arrived in Benin on April 15, 2026, and was arrested by local authorities pursuant to an INTERPOL Red Notice.

Benin authorities subsequently extradited him to the United States last week. The US Attorney’s Office described the transfer as only the second extradition from Benin to the United States in history.

A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Georgia had indicted Raheem on February 24, 2026, on one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, 14 counts of access device fraud and 14 counts of aggravated identity theft.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, another 20 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering and up to 10 years for access device fraud. The aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence.

Meanwhile, Eletu was indicted in the Western District of Texas on February 17, 2026. He was later arrested in the United Kingdom, where extradition proceedings are ongoing.

The case is being investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation division and TIGTA, with assistance from US and international law enforcement agencies.

The US Attorney’s Office, however, emphasised that the indictment contains allegations and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.