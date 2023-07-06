Nigerian Student Gets 40 Scholarship Offers In US

Science Park High School in Newark, New Jersey, United States, has honoured Achunike Okafor, a remarkable Nigerian student, for his outstanding performance.

Okafor received an International Baccalaureate diploma from the school, boasting an extraordinary grade-point average of 4.625.

According to the report, his GPA stands as the highest among the 2,649 graduates in the Class of 2023 in Newark and is the highest ever recorded in the city’s public school district.

This achievement has garnered him over 40 scholarship offers from renowned universities, including Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Princeton, Penn State, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Southern California, and Rutgers.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunities presented to him, Okafor stated, “I am grateful for the opportunities to attend such esteemed universities and to represent my family and community. I do not take lightly the privilege and responsibility to be among the few individuals selected for such honors.”

The 18-year-old plans to pursue a neuroscience degree at Harvard University.