Dabiri-Erewa Commends IgboFest For Promoting Nigerian Culture

Chairman/chief executive officer (CEO), Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has lauded the chairman of the 2023 IgboFest, Minnesota, United States, Mr Peter Egbudom, for promoting Nigerian culture abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the commendation on Wednesday when she received the IgboFest 2023 chairman in her office in Abuja.

The NIDCOM boss described culture as the flora and the fiona of the people.

She said, “I am so glad you want to make it bigger this time. I hope you put this festival on the world map because this is an amazing culture that the world needs to know about.”

Egbudom, who was glad to invite the NiDCOM boss to the event, charged the federal government to tap into the rich cultural heritage as there are several opportunities that can be harnessed to attract foreign direct investment to Nigeria through tourism and culture.

The cultural ambassador added that this year’s festival, the 28th edition, will include a display of different Nigerian cultures and cuisines, from all parts of the country, so as to promote Nigeria.