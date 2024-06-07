Ad

A student of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Leyla Caybasi, has won the top spot for Nigeria at the Cambridge AS Level Mathematics competition.

Caybasi wrote two papers in AS Level Mathematics One and Three, scoring 112 out of 125.

Speaking after her latest feat, she said, “The sleepover study camps at NTIC played a crucial role in my preparation, creating an environment of focused learning and camaraderie.

“Consistently watching and solving past paper questions was a cornerstone of my success—solving past papers was actually a big deal because I had to print them out each time, which required dedication and resourcefulness.”

In his congratulatory message, the Managing Director of NTIC, Feyzullah Bilgin said, “Congratulations to Leyla Caybasi from Nigerian Tulip International Colleges for achieving the top spot in Nigeria for Cambridge AS Level Mathematics.

Ad More Details

“This outstanding Cambridge Learner Award is a testament to her future success.”

Bilgin said the school had implemented a series of innovative programmes that have garnered widespread recognition and the students’ success.

According to the MD, Caybasi was one of the most successful student in International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGSCE) examination.