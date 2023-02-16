The relationship between Sports and education dominated discussion at the 2023 edition of Nigeria First LEGO League Championship with thousands of Nigerian students demonstrating creative skills in providing solutions to sporting challenges using modern trends in technology.

The LEGO League challenge put together by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with Coderina Education and Technology Foundation was designed to inspire the younger generation to take science and technology seriously, according to Mr Olajide Ademola Ajayi, the national coordinator of the event.

The event held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, saw FSTC Usi Ekiti emerge champions while Queens College and FSTC Ilesa finished second and third respectively. GDSS Karu andTechnomind Preston School came 4th and 5th respectively.

The students demonstrated their technical skills and creativity as they worked together to solve real world problems, inspiring the next generation of leaders in STEM fields.

The national coordinator of the event, Olajide Ademola-Ajayi, said the First LEGO League and Championship is a unique competition that gives an opportunity for young people to develop meaningful-problem solving skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The program is mainly to inspire the young generation of people coming behind us to take technology and science very seriously. “

For any economy to be productive, you need to have creative thinkers, innovative thinkers and critical thinkers because there are problems all round and you need to proffer solutions and find ways of solving the problems,” Mr Ajayi said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry of Education, Mr Andrew Adejoh said the ministry provided support and created an enabling environment for schools to participate, using the instrumentality of their partnership with states.