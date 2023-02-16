Bendel Insurance maintained their unbeaten runs in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season following a 1-0 defeat of Nasarawa United 1-0 yesterday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

The result means the Edo Arsenals remain unbeaten after eight league games played with six wins and two draws. The team topped the Group A log with 18 points.

Ebuka Akobundu was the hero for the team, netting the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute.

Akobundu drove in with the ball to the edge of the box, exchanged passes with his teammate, danced his way in and fired a rocket into the back of the net.

Insurance remain top in the 10-team Group A standings with 20 points and are four points ahead of second-placed Enyimba.

And in Aba, Enyimba recorded a 2-0 win against Shooting Stars of Ibadan thanks to a brace from Chukwuemeka Obioma.

Obioma gave Enyimba the perfect start as he broke the deadlock just two minutes into the game before adding the second on 45 minutes.

Other results in Group A saw Plateau United hammer El Kanemi 5-0 and Remo Stars held Kwara United to a goalless draw away.