The chief executive officer (CEO) of Lognetics, Light Ihesiulo, has stated that with the right support from the government, Nigerian tech start-ups can implement great ideas. Speaking in a chat with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, Ihesiulo said Nigeria is blessed with brilliant young tech people that are facing the major challenge of funding. He called on government to support tech start-ups to grow the economy.

He also lamented that a lack of access to finance has made it difficult for start-up businesses in the tech sector to grow. “Most of the challenges of start-up businesses in the tech industry is funding. I have friends who have brilliant ideas but don’t have the finance to power those ideas,” he revealed.

The CEO shared an experience of how his company, Lognetics Company, a tech brand agency, also struggled for survival at the infancy level but was able to over due to strong determination. “Lack of commitment from the government is affecting the rate at which start-ups in the tech space grow in Nigeria. Imagine if we had funding from government, we would have been able to achieve a lot. In the course of building this agency, finance would have limited us. But we had to put in so much personal efforts to make sure we succeed,” he stated.

As efforts to contribute to the tech world, Ihesiulo said Lognetics Company is bringing up products like the virtual reality system, offering customers the opportunity to have access to online products, adding that, “The company is strictly a product branding agency with a vision to solve human problems in accessing products online by incorporating a virtual reality system.”

He explained that the use of the virtual reality system with the implementation of augmented reality can create a 3D dissemination of an unreal world in the real world. “For instance, one will not necessarily have to go to a shop to buy new clothing. All you need to do is scan your body and the outfit you want will automatically appear on you. So, you know how the clothes look on you before you buy them. This is in line with E-commerce in clothing and fashion. What we are basically doing is that we are linking all the platforms into one system, converting most of the jackets online into visual elements that humans can interact with,” the CEO averred.

He also disclosed that the company has three major services which are branding, soft wave development and influential development, adding that, “We will be launching these services on the 20th of September 2022.”

Ihesiulo further stated that the company is introducing virtual artificial into Real Estate which is the central point, even as the company has started working with couple of architectural branch.