Slovenian club ND Primorje has announced the signing of former Nigeria U-20 captain, Bameyi Daniel, a move hailed as a boost to their aspirations in the Slovenian PrvaLiga.

Head coach Milan Anđelković expressed his enthusiasm regarding the acquisition of the young Nigerian defender. He highlighted Bameyi’s extensive experience in international competitions as a vital asset that will enhance the team’s performance in both the domestic league and European tournaments.

“I am very happy with this signing,” Anđelković stated. “Bameyi is a talented player who has proven himself at the highest level with the Nigeria U-20 team. I believe he will play an important role in helping our team perform well in the league and represent us strongly in Europe.”

Club president Bojan Adžić echoed Anđelković’s sentiments, describing the transfer as a progressive move for ND Primorje. He expressed confidence that the Nigerian star would not only enjoy a successful tenure with the club but also elevate the overall quality of the squad.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bameyi Daniel to ND Primorje,” Adžić remarked. “His talent and leadership qualities are evident, and we look forward to building a successful relationship with him here in Slovenia.”

The signing of Bameyi Daniel is viewed as a statement of intent by ND Primorje, underlining their commitment to establishing themselves as formidable contenders in the Slovenian top flight.

In addition to leading the Nigerian U-20 team, Bameyi has also represented the U-23 side and the home-based Super Eagles.