Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club (ABS FC) has announced the appointment of Yusuf Salihu as their head coach for the 2025-26 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

The announcement was made during a brief ceremony at the Taiwo Awoniyi Media Sports Centre in Ilorin. Salihu expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and shared his vision for the club. “Football is a team sport, and I can’t do it alone. With unity, commitment, and the support of management and stakeholders, we will succeed,” he stated during his unveiling.

Salihu takes over from Cameroonian coach Encho Anthony, who departed the club at the conclusion of the previous season. ABS FC failed to reach the NNL playoffs in the 2024-25 season.