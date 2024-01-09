A 27-year-old Nigerian woman and her accomplice have been arrested by Delhi Police for their role in an international scam targeting online romance seekers.

The duo, Benita Gift Agene and 34-year-old Izunna Paul Uzomo, allegedly tricked a man into handing over Rs 7 lakh (about N7.35m) by posing as customs officials and a distressed girlfriend named Rebecca.

The duo were taken into custody last week, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The victim, initially smitten by online chats and calls with “Rebecca,” received a heart-wrenching call claiming she was stuck at Mumbai airport with document issues.

With promises of returning the money, he was manipulated into depositing funds for “customs clearance” and other fabricated charges across several bank accounts.

Indian authorities said the case came to light after a complaint was received by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit (IFSO).

The complainant alleged that he had befriended a UK-based woman named Rebecca on the internet. Their friendship developed through chatting and calling on WhatsApp. The woman claimed to work at Citibank Power Station in the UK and expressed her desire to visit historical sites in India.

She shared her flight details from Heathrow to Mumbai via Dubai with the complainant. However, on November 20, 2023, the complainant received a call from a person pretending to be a customs officer from Mumbai airport. This imposter stated that Rebecca was facing document-related issues at the airport and required money for customs clearance.

The caller provided bank account details, urging the complainant to deposit money. Initially hesitant, the complainant relented after Rebecca pleaded with him, stating her card was blocked and belongings were held up in customs. The victim initially offered Rs 50,000 but was coerced into depositing approximately Rs 7 lakh on various dates.

Upon investigation, Agene was arrested. During interrogation, she revealed her impoverished background in Nigeria, having come to India to study and search for employment.

Agene also confessed to Uzomo’s role in the scam, adding that she met her co-accused in October 2022 at a club. Uzomo proposed the opportunity to earn substantial money, leading to their fraudulent activities.

Working together, they allegedly targeted innocent men, finding contacts on a mobile app. Uzomo facilitated the entire plot, providing fake UK phone numbers, fabricated air tickets, and even setting up an Indian SIM for Rebecca’s persona.