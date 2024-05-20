Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, has called for youth empowerment to create social, political, and economic opportunities for every Nigerian youth.

Bio made this call at the weekend in Abuja during the two-day Ministerial Retreat on Presidential Priorities and Deliverables with the theme: “Achieving the Eight Presidential Priorities and Deliverables.”

She emphasised the urgent need to address youth unemployment, skill gaps, and limited participation in socio-economic and political activities.

“We have the same goal in mind: to strategise, innovate, and create a strategic action plan for attaining our singular goal of creating social, political, and economic opportunities for every Nigerian youth, through relevant education, sustainable empowerment, and inclusive engagement initiatives.

“The lack of relevant and in-demand skills, entrepreneurship, and venture-focused empowerment, along with consistent socio-political engagement and inclusion, is at the root of the two main challenges our country faces today,” she said.

She highlighted the ministry’s commitment to creating social, political, and economic opportunities for Nigerian youth through education, empowerment, and engagement initiatives.

She stressed that the retreat focused on three key outcomes; reducing youth unemployment rates, increasing youths with relevant skills, and enhancing youth participation in development efforts.

The minister stated the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, including the private sector, NGOs, educational institutions, and international partners.

Bio called upon participants to contribute innovative ideas and practical solutions to empower the youth and build a more prosperous Nigeria.

She stated that the retreat, guided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to set measurable goals and benchmarks for success and accountability.

Bio expressed gratitude to all participants and emphasized the retreat’s significance in laying the foundation for transforming the future of Nigerian youth and the nation.

On his part, the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Dunoma Umar Ahmed, stressed that this retreat comes at a more auspicious time when the youth sector requires serious attention.

He said, “As you may be aware, the federal government of Nigeria has made significant commitments to improving the lives of our youth through various policies, programs, and initiatives.

“Our government has recognized the importance of the youth as a critical factor in our nation’s development and has therefore prioritized their welfare, development, and empowerment, particularly in areas such as education, health, employment, entrepreneurship, access to capital, and innovation.

“To this end, the president has directed all ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure their policies and programs align with the national priorities and deliverables outlined in the presidential Bond.

“As permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, I am committed to assisting the ministers in ensuring that our policies and programs are not only aligned with national priorities but that we fast-track to deliver on the ministerial performance bond within the specified timeframe.

“As key players in the youth sector, we must rise to this challenge and ensure that our policies and programs are aligned with the national priorities and contribute to the achievements of these deliverables,” he said.