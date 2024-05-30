Ad

A member representing the Akwa north/Awka south federal constituency of Anambra on the platform of Labour Party has said there was nothing to celebrate in the 25 years of democracy in Nigeria as the people were hungry.

Orogbu stated this in remarks as lawmakers in the Green Chamber took a turn to reflect on Nigeria’s 25 years of unbroken democracy ahead of a joint sitting on Wednesday.

According to the professor of Business Administration, Nigerians have not enjoyed good governance from the democratic system, hence it was not worth celebrating.

“We are celebrating 25 years of an unbroken democratic system. This celebration is coming to me with so many mixed feelings because Nigerians are all watching us.

“Those people we are representing are listening to us. How much of this unbroken democracy that we are celebrating today?

“How has it translated to unbroken food security? How has it transformed into unbroken security in the nation? How has it transformed into unbroken security in the nation?

“How has it transformed into unbroken access to education and access to healthcare, and we are talking of a celebration of democracy?

“Democracy is the government of the people, by the people, and for the people. And it should actually change the lives of our people.



“Our people are hungry back home. To be honest with you, Mr Speaker, there is nothing to celebrate. We should be celebrating food security and access to healthcare.”

But disabusing her mind, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu who presided over the session remarked that “Oh, you are saying we should not celebrate democracy?

“Democracy is what is protecting you. Democracy has given you that place where you are standing to represent the people,” he said.