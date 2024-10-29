In an age of despair and relentless hardship, Nigerian citizens are enduring conditions that have driven many to question whether our leaders truly understand the depth of their struggles. The editorial by The Guardian titled “Misery, Harsh Policies Driving Nigerians to Desperate Choices,” published on 25 October 2024, captures this sentiment, rightly articulating the palpable frustration and disillusionment with an administration that appears out of touch. The response from Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, however, seems to emerge from an insulated realm—a bubble where data points are handpicked to justify a reality that simply does not align with the day-to-day experiences of Nigerians.

Mr. Onanuga accuses The Guardian of inciting unrest, branding its editorial as inflammatory. Yet, when citizens across Nigeria feel trapped in the cycle of poverty and despair, it is not the words of The Guardian that stir their frustrations; it is the harsh policies and unrelenting economic strain that push them to the edge. If Mr. Onanuga truly believes that economic growth can be painted with data points alone, he reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of not only economics, but of the basic human experience of those he claims to represent.

A Widening Chasm: Data vs. Reality

In a spirited defense of his administration, Mr. Onanuga calls forth statistics that he believes reflect economic progress. But these figures, paraded as evidence of a brighter future, ring hollow when Nigerians are unable to afford basic commodities or meet the cost of fuel and transportation. Yes, GDP growth has slightly increased, but what meaning does this hold for father unable to feed his family children? What significance does a revenue-to-debt service ratio improvement have for a university graduate who remains unemployed, with no viable future in sight?

It appears Mr. Onanuga, along with the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, is blinded by what cognitive psychologists call confirmation bias. By selectively choosing data that aligns with the narrative they wish to project, they ignore the painful reality that these metrics do not translate into meaningful improvements for the average Nigerian. Like a mechanic boasting about a car’s mileage while ignoring the fact that its engine is broken, Mr. Onanuga fails to see that his abstract data points lack real-life relevance for the millions enduring daily hardship.

Misunderstanding the Political Economy

The Special Adviser’s response is symptomatic of a deeper issue: an alarming lack of understanding of the Nigerian political economy. This is not merely about numbers or policies; it is about the intersections of governance, economic resilience, and social welfare. Mr. Edun’s myopic perspective, championed by Mr. Onanuga, reduces the intricacies of Nigeria’s economy to metrics devoid of context or compassion. The Nigerian economy cannot be understood in terms of trade balances and foreign reserves alone; these numbers are distant abstractions when people are going hungry, and when the cost-of-living forces families into untenable situations.

If Mr. Onanuga truly understood the political economy, he would recognize that economic growth is hollow if it does not lead to the improved welfare of the citizenry. In a nation where unemployment is rampant and inflation crushes the purchasing power of households, economic “growth” does little more than widen the chasm between the elite and the struggling masses.

A Leadership Bubble and the Optimism Bias

In Mr. Onanuga’s defense of the administration, another cognitive bias is glaringly evident: the optimism bias. This cognitive flaw leads individuals to overestimate the likelihood of favourable outcomes, often ignoring negative indicators. By cherry-picking favourable data and insisting that economic hardship will soon give way to prosperity, Mr. Onanuga seems to reside in a world of misplaced hope, believing that the mere act of “staying the course” will miraculously yield results. However, reality does not align with this blind optimism.

Imagine a captain steering a ship through a violent storm, assuring passengers that they will soon reach calm waters while waves continue to pummel the vessel. Such blind optimism is neither responsible nor grounded in the reality of the situation; it is a dangerous illusion that ignores the storm rather than navigating it effectively. Nigerians need leaders who acknowledge the storm, not those who deny it under the guise of unearned optimism.

Patriotism and Responsible Journalism: Not the Enemies

Mr. Onanuga also argues that The Guardian should refrain from publishing “inflammatory” critiques, suggesting that patriotism requires the media to “rally around” the government in times of crisis. But true patriotism lies not in blind allegiance but in speaking truth to power, particularly when the actions of the government diverge so sharply from the interests of its people. Just as a friend warns another of a dangerous path ahead, the media has an obligation to caution against policies that undermine the stability and well-being of the nation.

The media’s role is not to act as a cheerleader for the government but as a mirror reflecting the realities of society. The Guardian is not calling for a return to military rule, as Mr. Onanuga suggests. Rather, it is expressing the genuine concerns of Nigerians who are struggling to see the value in a democracy that leaves them in perpetual poverty. If Mr. Onanuga wishes to avoid discontent and unrest, it is not The Guardian he should be directing his ire towards, but the policies that have driven Nigerians to this level of despair.

The Illusion of Progress: When Numbers Aren’t Enough

Mr. Onanuga’s over-reliance on numbers to paint a picture of progress ignores the fact that economic indicators, while important, cannot capture the human experience of poverty, hunger, and frustration. Economic health is not determined solely by foreign reserves or debt ratios but by the ability of citizens to live dignified, self-sufficient lives. For the man on the street, all the numbers in the world mean nothing if he cannot afford to buy food or pay rent.

What Mr. Onanuga fails to grasp is that a functioning economy is like a garden; it requires more than numbers and projections. It needs careful tending, understanding of the soil and conditions, and the willingness to pull out the weeds—unproductive policies—that threaten its growth. To brand criticisms of harsh policies as incitement to unrest is like blaming the gardener for pointing out that the plants are wilting while neglecting the need for water.

A Final Word: Leadership Built on Empathy, Not Illusions

Nigerians deserve leaders who not only understand economic data but also comprehend its impact on human lives. Mr. Onanuga’s response to The Guardian’s editorial exemplifies a dangerous disconnect between the ruling elite and the citizens they are meant to serve. Nigerians do not need illusions of progress presented through rose-tinted data points; they need empathetic leadership that addresses their real struggles.

Imagine a doctor who, upon hearing his patient’s complaints of pain, insists that his medical charts look perfect. Would we consider this doctor competent, or delusional? In the same vein, a government that refuses to acknowledge the true state of its citizens is failing in its duty to govern responsibly.

Mr. Onanuga would do well to discard the cognitive biases clouding his perspective and instead engage with the reality facing ordinary Nigerians.