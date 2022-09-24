The national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure, has said that all the labour movements and rallies across Nigeria were being sponsored by individuals, adding that the party was yet to start organising rallies.

According to Abure, the rallies were not surprising, adding that it was because the Labour Party has a people-oriented candidate that will work for the people and that will effectively serve the interest of the party.

In a statement he personally signed, Abure said for Nigeria to be great, people must own the process.

“The people will fund the process because they say he who plays the pipe dictates the tune. And therefore the people are the owners of the party and that is why they are funding these activities.

“People are contributing money, N1000, N10,000 and so on to carry out rallies for themselves. People are donating their buildings and the people of Nigeria are gradually owning the Labour Party.

“And of course, you know that the Labour Party is a party for the poor, the artisans, students, market women, the downtrodden, civil servants, hewers of wood and fetches of water and the ordinary man in the street. They own the party and they form more that 90 percent of Nigerians.

“By the time campaigns starts, you will see people campaigning for the party. All these movements and activities you are seeing all over, the Labour Party has no contribution to it. The people are mobilising themselves, they print the logo of the party themselves, they print campaign materials from their pockets and they are driving the process of the campaign by themselves and that is what we are seeing. The people are now asking questions about how they are being ruled, they want to sack the looters, they want to change the status quo.

“They want to put an end to the activities of some people who have stolen from the common purse. The people have always been at the receiving end, but all those scenarios are about to change. The party is the voice of the voiceless, and that is what you see in those rallies, that is what is replicated all over the nation.

“So, the Labour Party is changing the political narratives in Nigeria. This is the first time it is happening. God on our side, knowing that the voice of the people is the voice of God, the destiny of the people is now in their hands,” Abure added.