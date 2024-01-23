Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the subsidisation of the cost of 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for students in public schools across the state.

A total of 55,150 candidates are writing the examination in the state.

A statement signed by the press secretary of the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Peter Amogbonjaye said all candidates in public schools will pay N2,500 only, the same amount charged last year instead of N5,000.

“The subsidy is part of the efforts of the administration to support the students and their parents, as well as avoid any student dropping out of school on account of the inability to afford the examination,” it added.

The ministry, therefore, warned public officials against extorting money from parents under any guise, saying that anyone caught will face the consequences of such an action.